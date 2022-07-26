Senate rescinds decision on Oil Spill Detection Bill, two others

By Haruna Salami
The Senate on Tuesday rescinded its decision on National Oil Spill Detection and Response Agency Act
(Amendment) Bill and two others.
The Deputy Senate Leader, Ajayi Boroffice (Ondo North), who presented the motion for re-committal,
recalled that the Bills were passed by the Senate and the House of Representatives and were
transmitted to the Clerk of the National Assembly for onward transmission to the President Muhammad
Buhari for Assent.
The Senate leader relied on order 1(b) and order 52(6) of Senate Standing Order, 2022 as amended to
move the motion for re-committal.
The other two Bills are Institute of Agriculturists (Establishment) Bill; and Public Interest Disclosure and
Complaints (Enactment) Bill.
Sen. Boroffice observed that some fundamental issues which require fresh legislative action by both
Chambers of the National Assembly emerged after a critical analysis of the Bills by President Buhari.
He mentioned that a Technical Committee of the Senate and House of Representatives and Directorate
of Legal Services met and worked on the Bills.
The Senate accordingly resolved to rescind its decision on the Bills as passed and re-commit same to the
Committee of the Whole for re-consideration and they were passed.