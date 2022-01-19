Senate rescinds decision on Direct Primaries

The Senate has rescinded its decision on adoption of direct primaries in the Electoral Act (Amendment) Bill, 2021, passed on Nov. 18, 2021 by the National Assembly.

This followed the adoption of a motion re-committal of the bill the Committee of the Whole by Senate Leader,  Yahaya Abdullahi at Wednesday’s plenary.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that in the earlier approval, the Senate had amended the bill adopting Direct Primaries for political parties.

Accordingly, the upper chamber in Clause 87(2) of the approved direct, indirect primaries or consensus as procedure nomination of by political parties various elective positions.

Speaking on the motion, Abdullahi explained that the motion for re-committal of the bill the Committee on the Whole was due the need address observations by President Muhammadu Buhari.

“This is make necessary amendment in accordance with Order 87(c) of the Senate Standing Orders, 2022 (as amended); and relying on order 1(b) and 52(6) of the Senate Standing Orders, 2022 ( as amended),” he said.(NAN)

