Senate, Reps to harmonise positions on NIPOST bill

The Senate says it plans to meet with the towards harmonising their positions on the Nigerian Postal Service bill.

President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, said  this at Tuesday’s plenary, while unveiling a 7- man conference for the  harmonisation of the bill,  passed on June 8, 2021 by the  Senate.

Lawan said that the would be  chaired by the Deputy Senate Leader, Sen. Ajayi Borrofice (APC-Ondo), listing other members to include: Sen. Oluremi Tinubu, Sen. Bello Mandiya, Sen. Akon Eyakenyi, Sen. Bala Ibn Na’Allah, Sen. Istifanus and Sen. Abba Moro.

Hecsaid that the would meet with the to harmonise the two versions of the passed by both chambers of the National Assembly.(NAN)

