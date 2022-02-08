Senate, Reps to harmonise positions on NIPOST bill

The Senate says it plans to meet with the House of Representatives towards harmonising their positions on the Nigerian Postal Service bill.

President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, said this at Tuesday’s plenary, while unveiling a 7- man conference committee for the harmonisation of the bill, passed on June 8, 2021 by the Senate.

Lawan said that the committee would be chaired by the Deputy Senate Leader, Sen. Ajayi Borrofice (APC-Ondo), listing other members to include: Sen. Oluremi Tinubu, Sen. Bello Mandiya, Sen. Akon Eyakenyi, Sen. Bala Ibn Na’Allah, Sen. Istifanus Gyang and Sen. Abba Moro.

Hecsaid that the committee would meet with the House of Representatives to harmonise the two versions of the bill passed by both chambers of the National Assembly.(NAN)

