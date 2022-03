…as the bill fails to pass second reading

By Haruna Salami

The Senate on Wednesday overwhelmingly rejected the new amendment sought by President Muhammadu Buhari on the Electoral Act (2022).

The amendment seeks to alter section 84 (12) of the Act to allow political appointees such as ministers, commissioners, special assistants, etc to remain in office and contest election.

Details later

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp