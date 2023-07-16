Senate refutes alleged padding of Supplementary Budget

By Haruna Salami

The Senate has described the alleged “padding” of the 2022 Supplementary Appropriation Act as misguided and mischievous.

According to the upper chamber, the passage of the Supplementary Appropriation Act was part of the constitutional duties of the Senate to accommodate funding for the Federal Government’s Palliative for the Nigerian public among other National demands.

The reaction of the Senate to the alleged padding of the Supplementary Budget as reported in some sections of the media was contained a statement issued by the Chairman,, Senate Committee on Media and Public Affairs, Senator Yemi Adaramodu and made available to newsmen in Abuja.

The Senate said that it was not ready to join issues with some misguided and mischief makers on the recently appropriated N70bn for the National Assembly which they have mischievously described as a “gift” from the Executive arm of government.

According to the statement, “after the passage of the Supplementary Budget to accommodate funding for Federal Government’ Palliative for the Nigerian public, among other urgent national demands, the socio-political space has been inundated with spurious, inaccurate and irreverent misinterpretations.

“Suffice to say that the passage is part of the absolute constitutional duty of the Senate. We would therefore, not wish to join issues with the mischief and misrepresentation that a portion of the just passed Amendment Act that appropriated 70b Naira was a ‘gift’ to the Legislators,” the statement noted.

Senator Adaramodu stressed that “a visit to the Suites, offices and the general structures of the National Assembly complex would reveal a yawning and the need for exigent attention. Many senators had to bring their chairs, tables and electronics and in many cases, do sundry repairs.

“The so much debated allocation will not be paid to any Legislator. This will be managed by the National Assembly Bureaucracy. It’s pertinent to also note that the National Assembly complex does not house only the Legislators. There are thousands of workers and service providers, whose working environment need a face-lift, and/with necessary tools.

” Since the Assembly Complex is not owned by legislators who are merely political birds of passage, such allocation cannot be termed by anyone as a palliative to the legislators.

“The alleged padding of the palliative budget by the National Assembly only exists in the minds of those who are all out to discredit the 10th Assembly. There is nothing like padding as being alleged in some misinformed media outfits.

Adaramodu urged fellow compatriots to see the National Assembly as partners in the progress of Nigeria, adding that “the National Assembly is the soul of democracy and the 10th Senate shall join hands with other arms of government and our forward looking Nigerians to sing new songs of progress, development, safety and all round economic recovery and growth”.

