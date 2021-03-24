

By Haruna Salami

The Senate on Wednesday referred President Buhari’s nominees for appointment as Chairman and members of the National Human Rights Commission, NHRC to it’s Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters for further legislative action.



Nominees referred to the Committee includes Salamatu Hussaini Suleiman, (Chairman), with the following members: Mrs. Beatrice Jedy-Agba, mni, Amb. Umar Zainab Salisu, Mrs. Dafe T. Adesida, Joseph Onyemaechi Mmamel, and Ahmad Abubakar Fingilla.



Other members are Kemi Asiwaju-Okeyondu, Abubakar Muhammad, Femi Okeowo, Sunny Daniel, Barrister Agabaidu Chukwuemeka Jideani, Mrs. Nella Andem-Rabana, (SAN), Azubuike Nwakwenta, Jamila Isah, Mrs. Idayat Omolara Hassan and Prof. Anthony Ojukwu.

They were nominated by President Muhammadu Buhari through a letter read by the Senate President Tuesday during plenary.

Ahmad Lawan, Senate President while referring the nomination to the Committee on Judiciary gave the Committee two weeks to report back to Senate.

