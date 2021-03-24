Senate refers Rights Commission nominees to Committee on Judiciary

By Haruna Salami
The Senate on Wednesday referred President Buhari’s nominees for appointment as Chairman and of the Human Rights Commission, NHRC to it’s Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters for further legislative action.


Nominees referred to the Committee includes Salamatu Hussaini Suleiman, (Chairman), with the following : Mrs. Beatrice Jedy-Agba, mni, Amb. Umar Zainab Salisu, Mrs. Dafe T. Adesida, Joseph Onyemaechi Mmamel, and Ahmad Abubakar Fingilla.


Other are Kemi Asiwaju-Okeyondu, Abubakar Muhammad, Femi Okeowo, Sunny Daniel, Barrister Agabaidu Chukwuemeka Jideani, Mrs. Nella Andem-Rabana, (SAN), Azubuike Nwakwenta, Jamila Isah, Mrs. Idayat Omolara Hassan and Prof. Anthony Ojukwu.
They were nominated by President Buhari through a letter read by the Tuesday during plenary.

Ahmad , while referring the nomination to the Committee on Judiciary gave the Committee two to report to Senate.

