Senate refers Onochie’s confirmation as Chairperson NDCC, 14 others to committee

By Naomi Sharang

The Senate has refered to its Committee on Niger Delta Affairs for screening, the confirmation of the appointment of Lauretta Onochie as the substantive Chairperson, Board of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

Also referred for screening are 14 others as members of the commission.

The resolution followed the presentation of an Executive Communication by the Senate Leader, Ibrahim Gobir during plenary on Tuesday.

Gobir in the presentation said that President Muhammadu Buhari had written the Senate in November seeking the confirmation of the 15 nominees.

He listed the names of the other nominees to include

In his remarks, President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan refered the nominees to the Senate Committee on Niger Delta Affairs for screening.

He said that: “The committee has one week to carry out further legislative action on the nominees and to report back on Tuesday, Dec. 20.

“This is because we have to finish the confirmation before we close for our Christmas and new year break.

“And we are going to consider the 2023 Budget by Tuesday or latest Thursday.

“I know it is tasking but it is doable. The committee should start work immediately,” Lawan said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Buhari had on Wednesday, Nov. 3, written the Senate seeking the confirmation of the appointment of Lauretta Onochie as the substantive Chairperson, Board of the NDDC.

Onochie before the appointment was the Special Assistant on New Media to President Buhari.(NAN)