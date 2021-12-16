Senate refers Buhari’s requests to INEC, NPC committees for further legislative actions



By Haruna Salami

President Muhammadu Buhari’s requests for Senate to confirm nominees for appointment as INEC, NPC commissioners have been referred to the relevant committees of the Senate for further legislative actions.

This followed a motion to that effect moved by the Senate Leader, Yahaya Abdullahi Abubakar at plenary on Wednesday.



Those nominated for appointment as National Commissioners and Resident Electoral Commissioner for INEC include Malam Mohammed Haruna (Niger State) North Central – National Commissioner, Mrs. May Agbamuche Mbu – Delta State, National Commissioner, Okeagu Kenneth Nnamdi – Abia State, South East National Commissioner, Maj. Gen. A.B. Alkali (retd.) – Adamawa State, North East, National Commissioner, Engr. Prof. Rada H. Gumus – Bayelsa State, South South, National Commissioner, Mr. Sam Olumeku – Ondo State, South West, National Commissioner, Olaniyi Olaleye Ijalaye – Ondo State, South West, Resident Electoral Commissioner.



The commissioners for the NPC are Engr. Benedict Opong – Akwa Ibom State – Commissioner, Mrs. Gloria Izofor Mni – Commissioner, Barr. Mrs Patricia O. Iyayan Kuchi – Benue State – Commissioner, Dr. Bala Haliru, (Kebbi State), Commissioner and Dr. Iyatayo Oyetunbi, Oyo State, Commissioner.



The Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, therefore referred nominees for INEC commissioners to the Senate Committee on INEC, while that of commissioners in the National Population Commission was referred to Senate Committee on National Population and National Identity Management.



Both committees are to report within two weeks.

It will be recalled that Buhari, in a letter to the Senate President Tuesday, said “pursuant to paragraph 14 of part one of the third schedule to the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended), he forwarded for confirmation by the Senate the appointment of the above nominees as National Commissioners and Resident Electoral Commissioners for the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC and the commissioners of NPC.

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

Tweet



Like this: Like Loading...