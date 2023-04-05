Senate refers Buhari’s N9.6bn request to reimburse Plateau, Borno to committee

By Haruna Salami

The Senate at plenary on Wednesday referred President Muhammadu Buhari’s request to reimburse the sum of N6,601,769,470.99 to Plateau State Government and the sum of N3, 084, 769, 393.63 to Borno State Government.

The Senate Leader, Gobir, Ibrahim Abdullahi while presenting the motion urged the Senate to consider President Buhari’s request for the reimbursement of the total sum of N9,686,538,864.62 to Plateau and Borno State Governments through the issuance of Promissory Notes, in respect of Federal Road Projects executed by the States.

The President’s request was read on the floor of the Senate yesterday (Tuesday) by the Senate President, Ahmed Lawan.

Therefore, after the presentation of the motion by the Senate Leader, Ahmed Lawan referred the request to the Senate Committee on Local and Foreign Loans to report back to the Senate in two weeks.

The upper chamber will proceed on Easter break after Wednesday’s plenary and will consider its committee report when it resumes in two weeks.