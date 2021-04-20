By Haruna Salami

The Senate on Tuesday received a petition against Justice Danladi Umar, Chairman, Code of Conduct Tribunal, CCT by one Clement Sagwak for assaulting him at Banex Plaza while performing his legal security duty.

In the petition which was routed through Senator Istifanus Gyang (Plateau North), Clement said “Justice Umar Danladi assaulted him, brutalised him, slapped him on the face and asked him to kneel down and thereby used his leg to hit him on the chest and inflicted bodily harm in him”.

Senator Gyang said the petitioner is “asking the Senate to investigate this matter to ascertain the role of Honourable Justice Danladi Umar in this allegedly unwholesome happening to ensure justice” for him.

The petition was referred to the Senate Committee in Ethics, Privileges and Public Petition to report to Senate in four weeks.

Share this:

Tweet

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

