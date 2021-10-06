Senate receives Buhari’s request to lay 2022 budget

By Haruna Salami

President Muhammadu Buhari has formally written to request the Senate to grant him the to present 2022 budget tomorrow (Thursday).

The letter reads: “May crave the indulgence of the distinguished Senate to grant me the slot of 12:00 hours on Thursday 7th October 2021 to formally present the 2022 Appropriation Bill to the joint session of the National Assembly”.

He said he looked forward to addressing the joint session.

Already, security has been beefed up at National Assembly as of the Department of State Service, have taken over major gates to the National Assembly.

