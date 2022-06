The Senate has received a formal request from President Muhammadu Buhari to confirm the nomination of Umar Yahaya as Co-Chairman of the Governing Council of Unclaimed Trust Funds

.The request was contained in a letter dated June 3.The letter was read by the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, at the start of plenary.President Buhari, in the letter, explained that his request was made pursuant to Section 77(5) of the Finance Act 2020.(NAN)

