Senate, on Tuesday at plenary received a request from President Muhammadu Buhari, to confirm the appointment of Acting Chief Judge of the FCT High Court, Hon. Justice Salisu Garba Abdullahi, as substantive Chief Judge.

Buhari’s request is contained in a letter read by President of Senate , Ahmad Lawan.

Buhari, in the letter said his request was made pursuant to Section 256 subsection 1 of the 1999 Constitution as amended.

The letter reads in part: “Request for the confirmation of the appointment of Hon. Justice Salisu Garba Abdullahi as the Chief Judge for the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory Abuja.

“Pursuant to Section 256(1) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended).

“I hereby request for the Senate’s confirmation of the appointment of Hon. Justice Salisu Garba Abdullahi, the acting Chief Judge of the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory Abuja, as substantive Chief Judge of the Court.

“I trust that the Senate will favorably confirm Hon. Justice Salisu Abdullahi as substantive Chief Judge of the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, in the usual expeditious manner.”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Tanko Muhammad, inaugurated Garba as the acting Chief Judge of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

Garba hails from Malumfashi local government area of Katsina state.

He was called to the bar in 1984, and he completed his National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) scheme in 1985.

Garba was appointed as a magistrate of the FCT high court in 1989.

In 1997, he became the chief registrar of the FCT high court, and was appointed a judge of the FCT high court in 1998. (NAN)

