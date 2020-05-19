Senate receives Buhari’s request to confirm new SEC DG, Yuguda, others

Share the news













By Haruna Salami

The Senate has received a request from President Muhammadu Buhari for the confirmation of Mr Lamido Yuguda as the new Director-General of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Also requested to be screened and confirmed are three nominees as full-time Commissioners of the Commission.

They are Reginald C. Karausa, full-time Commissioner; Ibrahim D. Boyi, full-time Commissioner; and Mr. Obi Joseph, full-time Commissioner.

The President’s request was contained in a letter read by the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, during plenary on Tuesday.

The letter was pursuant to section 3 and 5(1) of the Investment and Securities Act 2007 and has the CVs of the nominees attached.

