Senate receives Buhari’s request to confirm ICPC, RMAFC Commissioners

The Senate on Tuesday received a request from President Muhammadu Buhari to confirm the appointment of five Commissioners to fill vacancies at the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC).

The request,contained in a letter dated Sept 28, was read during plenary on Tuesday by President of Senate Ahmad Lawan.

Buhari in the letter explained that the confirmation request was in accordance with the provision of Section 3(6) of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act, 2000.

The nominees for confirmation include:

Dr Mojisola Yaya-Kolade, Ekiti (South-West), Mrs Anne Otelafu Odey, Cross River (South-South),Alhaji Goni Ali Gujba, Yobe (North-East), Dr Louis Solomon Mandama, Adamawa (North-East), and Sen. Anthony O. Agbo, Ebonyi (South-East).

In a related development, Buhari in a second letter requested the upper chamber to confirm the appointment of Mr Mohammed Baba as Federal Commissioner for Revenue Mobilization, Allocation and Fiscal Commission representing Bauchi State.

According to the President, the request to confirm the nominee was made in accordance with the provision of Section 154(1) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended).(NAN)

