Senate receives Buhari’s request to confirm ICPC, RMAFC Commissioners

September 28, 2021 Favour Lashem



 The Senate Tuesday received a request from Muhammadu Buhari to confirm the appointment five Commissioners to fill vacancies at the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC).

The request,contained in a dated Sept 28, was read during plenary Tuesday by Ahmad Lawan.

Buhari in the explained that the request was in accordance with the provision Section 3(6) the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act, 2000.

The nominees for include:

Dr Mojisola Yaya-Kolade, Ekiti (South-West), Mrs Anne Otelafu Odey, Cross River (South-South),Alhaji Goni Ali Gujba, Yobe (North-East), Dr Louis Solomon Mandama, Adamawa (North-East), and Sen. Anthony O. Agbo, Ebonyi (South-East).

In a related development, Buhari in a second requested the upper chamber to confirm the appointment Mr Mohammed Baba as Federal Commissioner for Revenue Mobilization, Allocation and Fiscal Commission representing Bauchi State.

According to the President, the request to confirm the nominee was made in accordance with the provision Section 154(1) the the Federal Republic Nigeria (as amended).(NAN)

