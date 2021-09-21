Senate receives Buhari’s request to confirm EFCC board members

  Senate received a request from President Muhammadu Buhari confirm appointment of  Secretary and Board members of Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

request was contained in a letter, dated Sept. 17, and during plenary on Tuesday by Senate President, Lawan.

Buhari explained that request confirmation of nominees was in accordance with provision of Section 2(1) of the EFCC (Establishment) Act, 2004.

Those be confirmed George Ekpungu, Secretary (Cross River); Luqman Muhammed (Edo); Anumba Adaeze (Enugu); Alhaji Kola Adesina (Kwara); and Alhaji Muhammad (Yobe).(NAN)

