Senate receives Buhari’s request for Ohiani’s confirmation as ICRC D-G

The Senate, at plenary on Wednesday, received a request to confirm the nomination of Joe Aniku Ohiani as the substantive Director-General of Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (ICRC).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the request is contained in a letter, dated June 6, and read by President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan.

The confirmation request, According toBuhari, is in accordance with the provisions of Section 22(1)(a) of Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (Establishment) Act, 2005. (NAN)

