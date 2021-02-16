The Senate on Tuesday received President Muhammadu Buhari’s request for confirmation of Mr Abdulrasheed Bawa as substantive Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). Buhari’s request is contained in a letter addressed to President of Senate, Ahmad Lawan and read at plenary on Tuesday. “Dear Distinguish Senate President, request for confirmation of appointment of Chairman, Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC).

“In accordance with Paragraph 2(2) of Part1, CAP E1 of EFCC Act 2004. “I am pleased to present for confirmation by the Senate the appointment of Abdulrasheed Bawa as Chairman of the EFCC, the curriculum vitae of the nominee is attached herewith.

“While I trust that the distinguish Senate will consider this request in the usual expeditious manner, please accept distinguish Senate President the assurances of my highest consideration,” he said. Lawan in his remark said the screening of the EFCC Chairman designate would be done at plenary in line with the tradition of the Senate. The 8th Senate had twice rejected the confirmation of Ibrahim Magu, former acting EFCC Chairman on grounds of report from security agencies against his confirmation.

Magu was however, in July 2020 suspended after five years of acting as EFCC Chairman by President Muhammadu Buhari over alleged diversion of recovered proceeds of corruption. His suspension was caused by a petition against him by the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami.(NAN)