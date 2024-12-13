Senate reaffirms commitment to economic transformation, national devt.

Leader of the Senate, Opeyemi Bamidele, says the 10th Senate remains committed to shaping Nigeria’s policy landscape to achieve more meaningful economic transformation

By Fortune Abang

Leader of the Senate, Opeyemi Bamidele, says the 10th Senate remains committed to shaping Nigeria’s policy landscape to achieve more meaningful economic transformation and national development.

Namidele also said that the senate would focus its legislative role, through collaboration with the executive and judiciary, on creating a conducive environment for innovation, productivity and inclusivity in the country.

Opeyemi stated these at the 2024 annual public lecture series, award of honorary doctoral degrees and inaugural dinner of African Academy Achievers Awards (A4-24) on Friday in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Bamidele was represented by Shade Adepeju-Joseph, Senior Legislative Aide and Director of the Directorate of Diaspora and International Affairs to the leader of the Senate.

NAN also reports that the event was organised by African School of Diplomacy and International Relations, and A4-24, in collaboration with Queens University, Belfast, United Kingdom.

“The 10th senate will drive four key areas to resolve some issues for us to be strategically positioned as a nation to address needs and proffer solutions.

“One is to drive job creation through economic diversification and industrialisation; build globally-competitive workforce prepared for the challenges and opportunities of the fourth industrial revolution.

“To create sustainable economic framework that supports green jobs, climate resilience as well as ensure participation in the labour market by empowering women in marginalised groups.

“By enacting forward-looking laws and aligning President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, the senate is driving the nation to a more inclusive, innovative and sustainable economic future,” he said.

Also speaking, Dr Tunji Asaolu, Vice-Chairman/CEO of African School of Diplomacy and International Relations (ASDIR), commended the initiative, saying it was apt in further driving meaningful growth in Nigeria.

Asaolu, also Global Vice-President, United World Congress of Diplomats (UN-WCD), said: “The event signified the organiser’s commitment to advancing education, future of work and economic development in Africa.

“The initiative aims to honour the exceptional contributions of African Academia and institutions for advancing education, in line with the spirit of African Union goals.”

Chairman, Governing Board of ASDIR, Prof. Jonathan Aremu, said that the programme was organised to sensitise the academia and the awardees.

“By preparing them for what they are expected to do, I believe that we are going to actually make a difference for Nigeria,” Aremu said.

The CEO of AC-24, Amb. Amarachukwu Orakwe, also said that the event was put together to promote academic excellence.

“The AC-24 thrives by showcasing outstanding achievements of African institutions in various academic fields as beacon of continuous educational growth and development across the African continent,” she said.

Highpoint of the event was the lecture by the keynote speaker, Prof. Ishaku Abner, presentation of honourary doctoral degrees to the deserving individuals and the unveiling of African Oasis magazine. (NAN)