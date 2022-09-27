Senate re-assures of passing Electoral Offences Bill

By Kingsley Okoye

The Senate has reassured that it will pass the Electoral Offences Bill for assent by President Muhammadu Buhari before the 2023 general election.



Sen. Kabiru Gaya, the Chairman, Senate Committee on Independent National Electoral Commission ( INEC), stated this on Tuesday at the screening of 19 nominees for INEC Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs) in Abuja.



” The National Assembly is unswavering in making sure that the Independent National Electoral Commission ( INEC) , succeed in the conduct of the 2023 general election.



” It will interest you to know that the National Electoral Offences Bill is presently being worked on by a technical Committee in the House of Representatives, the legislative intent is to ensure that INEC concentrates on the administration of elections.



“To ensure that electoral offenders are brought to book to deter others and build a positive electoral culture for our nation,” he said.

He said preparation for the 2023 elections was in top gear as the National Assembly was committed to supporting INEC for credible election.



Buhari had in July forwarded the names of the 19 nominees to the National Assembly for confirmation as INEC RECs.



Some of them included Ibrahim Abdullahi (Adamawa); Obo Effanga (Cross River); Umar Ibrahim (Taraba); Agboke Olaleke (Ogun); and Samuel Egwu (Kogi), Onyeka Ugochi (Imo); Muhammad Bashir (Sokoto) and Ayobami Salami ( Oyo State).(NAN)

