Senate ratifies emergency declaration in Rivers

By Kingsley Okoye

The Senate on Thursday ratified the declaration of state of emergency in Rivers by President Bola Tinubu.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the president had, on Tuesday in a nationwide broadcast, declared a state of emergency in Rivers.

NAN also reports that the declaration saw the suspension of the governor, his deputy and members of state House of Assembly for an initial period of six months.

However, the declaration must be ratified by the two arms of the National Assembly within two days of the declaration, as enshrined in the 1999 Constitution (as amended), otherwise the action become a nullity.

The senate ratification on Thursday followed the consideration of a request to that effect from the president at plenary on Thursday.

Tinubu had written to senate to expeditiously consider the proclamation of a state of emergency in Rivers, suspending from office the governor, his deputy and members of the house of assembly.

After the reading of the letter by the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, Leader of the Senate, Opeyemi Bamidela (APC-Ekiti), moved a motion for the re-ordering of the items on the order paper.

The motion was seconded by Sen. Abba Moro (PDP-Benue).

A point order was, however, raised by Sen. Henry Dickson (PDP-Bayelsa), which made the senate to resolve to go into a close session to deliberate on the matter.

NAN reports that arising from the close session, the senate ratified the proclamation of the state of emergency in the state.

Akpabio, in his remarks after the close session, said that the senate invoked its powers, as conferred on it by Section 305(2) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) and approved the proclamation.

“Senate invoked its powers, as conferred on it by Section 305, Subsection 2 of the 1999 Constitution of Nigeria (as amended) and approved the proclamation of the state of emergency declared by Mr President in Rivers State.

“The senate further directs that the declaration of the state of emergency stated in the proclamation document and hereby mandates the president to review and even to terminate the state of emergency at any given time, but not later than six months.

“The senate further resolves that Section 11, Subsection 4 be invoked in providing the national assembly the authority to set up a Joint Committee of both chambers to oversight the administration of Rivers state henceforth.

“The senate further resolves that a committee of eminent Nigerians be set up to reconcile the warring groups within the government of Rivers state within the period of the state of emergency,” (NAN)