Senate probes alleged fake COVID-19 test results to defraud Nigerians in Ghana

The Senate on Tuesday resolved to investigate allegations of fake COVID-19 test result to defraud unsuspecting Nigerians in Ghana and the use of fake COVID-19 vaccination cards in Nigeria.

This was sequel to a motion sponsored by Sen. Ibrahim Oloriegbe (APC-Kwara) and co-sponsored by three other senators during plenary.

The motion is entitled “Urgent need to conduct investigation on allegation of fake COVID-19 test results being used to defraud Nigerians in Ghana and the obtainment of fake COVID-19 vaccination cards”.

Moving the motion, Oloriegbe who is Chairman Senate Committee on Health said the motion came up as a result of numerous allegations and complaints made by Nigerian travelers isolated at Ghanaian isolation facilities.

He recalled that the COVID-19 infection was declared as a pandemic by the World Health Organization (WHO) in February 2020.

Oloriegbe noted that, “while the global roll-out of COVID-19 vaccinations continues to accelerate, only around one percent of the world’s population have received their full course of injections.”

“Billions are still waiting for their first dose, which inevitably leads those people to question exactly when they will get it.

“This is especially as plans are being made internationally to allow those that have been vaccinated, or can prove they have had a recent negative test, the freedom to travel to other countries, attend large-scale events, take a new job, and more;

“There’s a strong and growing demand for vaccinations and test results because of the greater freedoms they will give to people.

“Also, there will always be people who don’t want to wait for their official vaccination, or for an official negative test result – and shady people willing to service that demand.

“There is a serious allegation that the Ghanaian authorities are diagnosing Nigerians who travel to their country of testing positive for COVID-19 even after testing negative in Nigeria.

“The Ghanaian authorities, usually, commit Nigerians who visit their country to isolation for two weeks and are made to pay about N70, 000 or per day.”(NAN)

