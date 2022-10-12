Senate probes agencies  over expenditure on service wide votes

Kingsley Okoye

The Senate on Wednesday said it had begun the Investigation of agencies, who benefitted from disbursement of Service Wide Votes (SWV) between 2017 to 2021.

A Service Wide Vote (SWV) is described as a contingency fund in the annual budget.

Chairman, Senate Committee on Public Accounts, Sen. Mathew Urhoghide (PDP-Edo) at a news conference in Abuja on Wednesday, said the investigation became necessary following discovery by the Senate that many agencies received fund from SWV without notifying the National Assembly.

Urhoghide said that the investigation covered disbursement of SWV between 2017 to 2021, adding that the SWV had become a major component of Nigeria’s budget.

He said the committee sought a detailed explanations on how funds received from SWV was expended.

According to him, it is unacceptable for any agency of government not to honour invitation of the committee.

He said the committee, via the Office of the President of Senate, would issue a dully signed warrant of arrest to management of any agency that failed to appear, adding that no one was above the law.(NAN)

