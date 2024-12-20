Senate Press Corps honours Agric Minister of State

At the award ceremony, (l-r): Senator Victor Umeh; Sen. Yemi Adaramodu, current Senate Spokesman; James Itodo, Chairman, Senate Press Corps; Hon. Minister of State for Agriculture and Food Security, Sen. Dr. Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi; and House of Representatives Member, Hon. Adamu Tanko Lokoja, of Suleja Tafa and Gurara Federal Constituency.

The Senate Press Corps of the National Assembly has honoured the Minister of State for Agriculture and Food Security, Sen. Dr. Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi, CON, with the “Award of Excellence For Strategic Synergy For Good Governance”.

The presentation took place at an impressive ceremony attended by dignitaries at the NICON Luxury Hotel, Abuja, on Monday, December 16, 2024.

Receiving the award, an elated Dr. Sabi Abdullahi thanked members of the Press Corps for the honour, while reassuring them of his continuing positive relationship with the media. He likened the award to the injection “of CNG (Compressed Natural Gas) into an engine” that would give him more mileage in doing his best in public service.

He said he was dedicating the award to “Nigerians who have been yearning for good governance”. Noting that “the task of good governance has never been easy,” he praised President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his commitment to delivering good governance.

Sen. Sabi Abdullahi, a veterinary surgeon, served in the Eighth and Ninth Senate from 2015 to 2023. He was the Spokesman for the Eighth Senate, and Deputy Chief Whip of the Ninth Senate. He was appointed Minister of State for Agriculture and Food Security in August 2023.