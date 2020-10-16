Senate Press Corps elects new executive

By Haruna Salami
The Senate Press Corps Friday elected James Itodo of Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria, FRCN as Chairman after defeating Sani Onogwu of The Nation Newspapers with 64 votes to 20.
The election saw Chinedu Echianu as (Vice Chairman), Folashade Abdulsalam, (Secretary), Godfrey Eshiemoghie (Assistant Secretary) and Salami Gbenga, (Treasurer).
Others are Nneka Amaechi-Nnadi, (Financial Secretary), Taiye Odewale, (Auditor), Mustapha Eniseyin Welfare and Ayo Oguntade, (Chief Whip).
The election which was keenly contested witnessed “manifesto night” Thursday where the contestants told their colleagues their various ‘programmes’.
The new executive members who were sworn in immediately after the election will run the affairs of Press Corps for the next two years.
In his post election address, the Chairman told the members that all of them were “winners and no losers”, no Victors and no vanquished” and he extended the hand of fellowship to his opponent in the election, Sani Onogwu.
In his reaction, Onogwu congratulated Itodo and the other winners, promising to work with them in the overall interest of the Press Corps.
