Northern Youth Advocates for Good Governance (NYAGG) a pressure group, has honoured Special Assistant (Press) to Senate President Ezrel Tabiowo, with a leadership award.

The group’s Director of Programmes, Mr Sani Mamman, who led some members to the National Assembly for the ceremony on Thursday, extolled Tabiowo’s leadership qualities.

Sani described Tabiowo as one who has displayed rare commitment to the service of humanity in his quest for national development.

“As keen observers of your impeccable records, your visionary leadership acumen and characteristics are rarely found lately.

“Permit me to chronicle the following areas where as a five star general you have displayed rare commitment to the course of the common man, which makes a gathering of this magnitude unavoidable.

“You have proven yourself to be a seasoned journalist and philanthropist per excellence to mention but a few.

“We became convinced that we would be failing posterity from not identifying with a colossus like you as you are first among equals.

“You are a man of many parts, a professional with unparalleled virtues, a goal getter, a leader with style and candor,” he said.

He added: “Most people testify to your professional competence, career achievement and ability to succeed where many have failed.

“But what has made your name a signature of success is certainly not more than these, your uprightness, desire to always uphold global standard, ability to lead by example and your patriotic spirit that has made you a successful leadership expert.

“Knowledge can only give a man power, but it is the attitude displayed by man in the application of knowledge that makes him command the respect of his peers.

“Finally, I have the rare honour and privilege on behalf of over 20.3 million members of NYAGG to pronounce your confirmation with the Distinguish Platinum Leadership Award.”

Responding, Tabiowo thanked the group for the honour.

He charged youths across the country to resist and shun all attempts at being using them to champion divisive ethnic agenda, while urging them to be good ambassadors of Nigeria by promoting peace and unity in the country.

“As Nigerian youths, we have an obligation to sustain unity and peace, and this entails shunning every attempt by elements seeking to tear us apart along ethnic and religious lines.

“We are bound by duty to be patriotic ambassadors of Nigeria anywhere we find ourselves, for doing so remains the surest way to preserve national cohesion and guarantee prosperity for all citizens,” he said.(NAN)

