Senate President visits wounded soldiers, donates N10m

June 12, 2021 Chimezie Godfrey Defence, News, Project, Security 0



Senate  President, Dr Ahmad Lawan on Saturday visited wounded soldiers receiving treatment at 44 Army Reference Hospital Kaduna.

visit was part of activities marking second of 9th  Assembly.Lawan, who pledged funding armed , donated N10 million to wounded soldiers.

He said that the visit was to show compassion and empathy to the affected soldiers wounded in defending the territorial integrity of the country.

The senate president added that the visit was also to assess the needs of the military.

Lawan advocated more resources to cater need of soldiers wounded in action, stressing that any military in the world was a reflection of the nature of investment on it its country.

He assured that the National Assembly would expeditiously treat the Armed supplementary budget as soon as it resumes from the recess, adding that the 2022 appropriation would provide more resources Armed .

Lawan commended the Armed forces in its effort at securing the territorial integrity of Nigeria, urging it to sustain the tempo.

In a remark, General Officer  Commanding 1 Division, Kaduna, Maj.-Gen. Danjuma Ali-Keffi commended the Senate President the visit, describing it as symbolic.

The Acting Chief Medica Director of the hospital, Col. Steven Onuchukwu said the visit would serve as a morale booster, especially as the military intensified the fight against insurgency in the country.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the Senate president later took a tour of the hospital.

NAN also that the entourage of the Senate President included, the Majority Leader, Sen. Yahaya Abdulllahi, Chief Whip, Dr Orji Uzo Kalu, Sen. Danjuma Laah and Sen. Abdu Kwari among others.(NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,