Senate President urges more action on school dropouts, unemployment

The President of the Senate, Ahmed Lawal, has called for greater attention to be paid to out-of-school-children and unemployed youths in the country.

Sen. Lawal, who made the call Monday in Kaduna during Gov. Nasiru El-Rufai’s birthday and book launch, referred to the situation of school dropouts and unemployment as a time bomb.

He said the phenomenon was unfortunate and needed to be addressed so that it does not escalate insecurity in the country.

According to him, building infrastructures or injecting a few youths into governance will not necessarily address the menace of insecurity.

He, therefore, called on State Governors to also consider those youths who are jobless, by way of motivating them so as to have a better Nigeria.

Lawal said majority of the out-of-school youths and dropouts were indigent and if their situation was not addressed, they could contribute to insecurity across the country.

Speaking on the celebrant, the Senate President said Gov. El-Rufai has done well by utilising the little resources in the State to put up structures.

On his part, the Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomole, commended El-Rufai for giving the ordinary citizens in Kaduna State the opportunity to access quality education.

He said that the Governor has done well by using resources from tax to educate the indigent.“Every child in Nigeria deserves the best education,” Oshiomole said.In his address, El-Rufai expressed gratitude to all the people who made out time to grace his 60th birthday party.

“I am happy that you all could make it to this occasion. I also thank the organisers and those working for Kaduna State Goverment for making the occasion a success and memorable,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the occasion was graced by high political office holders, including state governors, principal officers of National Assembly, Ministers and traditional rulers.

NAN also reports the book; ‘These Times: Selected Writings and Speeches of Nasir Ahmad El-Rufai”, was launched at the occasion. (NAN)