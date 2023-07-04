Senate President urges lawmakers to focus on interest of Nigerians

By Kingsley Okoye

President of Senate, Godswill Akpabio on Tuesday urged lawmakers to focus on legislating on issues that would promote the best interest of Nigerians.

The senate president said there were enormous challenges facing the nation, adding that it was time for lawmakers to get working with the aim of stabilising the country.

This, he said, would be done through adequate support for the current administration of President Bola Tinubu to ensure rapid economic growth.

Akpabio made the call in his opening remarks on resumption of senate from its two weeks recess.

He said the President’s action so far, signaled indices of economic growth in less than 20 days in office.

He said: `It is against this background that I call on the national assembly to work together closely and put our citizens first before any primordial sentiments or agenda.

“At an auspicious time like this, the entire country has entrusted on us, the responsibility of oversight functions and representations at all levels aimed at shaping the polity.

“This is aimed at making legislations that will impact positively on the lives of our people and bring about renewed hope and a rebirth of a new Nigeria.”

Akpabio advised members to be focused on the expectations of their constituents.

“As we resume work today, I want us to focus on what brought us here; I want us to focus on expectations of our constituents.

“Let us embrace the diversity that enriches our legislative body as there are almost seven political parties that constitute members in this 10th senate.

“Our differences in opinion, backgrounds and ideologies notwithstanding , should assist us to bring out the best in us.

“Everyone with a common destiny should strive to ensure that the Nigerian people feel the impact of the 10th Senate.” (NAN)

