Senate President: Some governors have resolved to support Tinubu’s choice – Makinde

Gov. Seyi Makinde of Oyo State says some of his colleagues have resolved to support the choice of President Bola Tinubu for Senate President for the 10th National Assembly, scheduled for Tuesday.

Makinde stated this on Monday in Ibadan during the post-second term inauguration interdenominational thanksgiving service, organised in his honour by the state chapter of Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the thanksgiving service, organised in conjunction with Fathers of Faith in Oyo State, was held at Oritamefa Baptist Church, Ibadan.

The governor said that the governors came together and resolved to support Tinubu’s choice ‘who is a Christian from the South-South region of Nigeria’.

“We are not playing religious politics but what is fair is fair.

“We stood for Southern presidency; we stood for justice, fairness and we are going to stand for equity as well,” he said.

Makinde promised to be at the National Assembly with his colleagues on Tuesday to ensure that fairness, justice and equity prevailed in the election of the senate president.

He expressed appreciation to CAN for its support and for organising the thanksgiving service.

The governor also commended the people of the state for finding him worthy of serving them for another four years and pledged not to disappoint them.

He said that his second tenure would give him the opportunity to consolidate on most of the works started during his first tenure, stressing that his administration would put the state on the path to sustainable development.

Makinde assured the congregation that he would do his best and carry the people of the state along in governance of the state.

In his brief sermon, Chairman of CAN in the state, Apostle Joshua Akinyemiju, urged the congregation to focus on the sovereignty of God, saying that this was the only way to success.

Akinyemiju urged all the civil and public servants in the state to obey their master (governor) in all things and that they should avoid eye service.

He also enjoined all the Christians in the state not to relent in praying for the governor so as to continue providing good governance for the people of the state.

NAN reports that special prayers were held for the governor, his family, the president and the country at large.

The service was graced by the Deputy Governor, Mr Adebayo Lawal; Chief Judge, Justice Iyabo Yerima; Chief of Staff, Mr Segun Ogunwuyi; PDP Deputy National Chairman (South), Taofeek Arapaja and High Chief Owolabi Olakulehin, representing the Olubadan of Ibadanland. (NAN)

