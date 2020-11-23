Senate President seeks support for community policing

The President of the Senate, Alhaji Ahmed Lawan, on Sunday in Abuja called on Nigerians to give community policing adequate support.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Lawan made the call at the finals of a Community Policing Awareness Polo Tournament.

He expressed the hope that with community policing the security situation in the country would be further enhanced.

The senate president urged communities to cooperate and partner with the police, adding, “the police is your friend.”

He said that if a policeman contravened a law it was not enough for the entire Police Force to be condemned.