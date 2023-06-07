Senate President scores 9th NASS high

…Says Buhari assented to 112 bills they passed

By Haruna Salami

The Senate President, Ahmed Lawan has scored the 9th National Assembly (NASS) high in the three core areas of law making, representation and oversight.

Speaking at a Valedictory session with the Senate Press Corps (SPC) Wednesday, Lawan said the National Assembly passed many laws, which former President Muhammadu Buhari assented to 112 of them.

“We have done what we should do to ensure service delivery to the people of Nigeria.

“It has been a worthwhile and adventurous one working for Nigerians considering the masses as of utmost interest.

Lawan who has spent 24 years in NASS and has won re-election to the 10th Senate said he has witnessed a lot and worked with sets of journalists.

He said they achieved the legislative agenda they set for themselves through “bipartisanship” and “united more efficient and productively worked for the nation”.

Lawan described the 4 years of the 9th Senate as “an opportunity to move our country forward, adding “on the whole, this NASS has made its mark in legislation and national development”.

“Our partnership and understanding among ourselves in the 9th Senate has made it possible for us to achieve so much, even things people thought are impossible”.

He gave examples to include return of budget cycle to January to December, passage of Petroleum Industry Bill, now Petroleum Industry Act, the Electoral Act 2022,etc.

“This are the kind of things that made us happy. We have done so many things that were reported”.

On the widely held view that Nigerian parliament gulps more money, he said that is because of “the need to develop the legislature which had been disadvantaged”.

However, he expressed concern on high rate of turn over of lawmakers, which he said “affects legislative productivity and money spent on capacity building”.

The Senate President then described the Senate Press Corps (SPC) as “worthy partner in the development of Nigeria through factual reportage”.

He commended the 9th SPC for working for the interest of the nation and urged the SPC to extend the cordial relationship to the 10th Senate.