Senate President, Rep. Committee condole with families of victims of Abuja air crash

President of the Senate Ahmad Lawan has expressed shock over the crash of a Nigerian military aircraft in Abuja on Sunday.

Lawan said this in a statement by his Special Adviser, Mr Ola Awoniyi in Abuja.

He condoled with families of those killed in the accident, praying that God would comfort them in their time of grief.

Lawan also commiserated with the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) and called for reinforcement of safety measures to prevent future occurrence.

Similarly, the House of Representatives Committee on Air Force has also commiserated with NAF and families of victims of the ill-fated aircraft.

The Chairman of the Committee, Rep. Shehu Koko (APC-Kebbi), in a condolence message, commiserated with President Muhammadu Buhari, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces.

Koko, representing Maiyama/Koko/Besse Federal Constituency of Kebbi, said the committee was deeply touched by the development.

The parliamentarian pledged to work with the Chief of Air Staff (COAS), AVM Oladayo Amao, to unravel the remote cause of the crash.

He prayed God to comfort the bereaved families and grant the departed souls eternal rest.

The Chief of Air Staff has ordered an immediate investigation into the incident.