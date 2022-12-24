Senate President preaches love, hope at Christmas

By Kingsley Okoye

The President of the Senate,Dr Ahmad Lawan, has felicitated Christian faithful as they celebrate Christmas to mark the birth of Jesus Christ.



Lawan said this in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media Mr Ola Awoniyi in Abuja on Saturday.



“I heartily rejoice with Christians in Nigeria as they celebrate this annual festival of the birth of Jesus Christ.



“The life and teachings of Jesus Christ enjoins his followers through holy living to be the light and salt that make the world brighter and better for mankind.



“Jesus Christ also commanded his followers to love their neighbours just as they love themselves and to seek peace in the society.



“Abiding by those great instructions is important for Christians everywhere and for all of us in Nigeria as we seek to build a virile and happy nation,” he said.



He said the National Assembly would continue to promote good governance for the nation to overcome its development challenges as well as set the country firmly on the path of progress, peace and unity.

“The ninth National Assembly has been working with the Executive Arm in the last three and a half years to improve service delivery by government and all its institutions, to raise the standard of living of Nigerians.



“In true spirit of this August occasion, let us also remember to pray for divine guidance for those piloting the affairs of our country, Nigeria,” Lawan said.



The Senate President wished all Nigerians a happy celebration.(NAN)