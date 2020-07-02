Senate President pledges support for National Refugee Commission Act 2020

Share the news













Photo: Federal Commissioner, National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons (NCFRMI), Senator Basheer Garba Mohammed with The Senate President, Senator Ahmad Ibrahim Lawan; Senate Leader, Senator Yahaya Abdullahi and the Senate Chief Whip, Senator Orji Kalu, when the Commissioner visited the Senate

The Senate President, Senator Ahmad Ibrahim Lawan has reiterated his continued support and assistance for the National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons (NCFRMI) Act 2020.

The Senate President, made the remark while receiving the Federal Commissioner, NCFRMI, Senator Basheer Garba Mohammed in his office, at the Senate building, Wednesday.

Senator Lawan commended the Federal Commissioner for the good work he has done at the commission and urged him to continue the good job

Speaking, the Federal Commissioner, NCFRMI, Senator Basheer Garba Mohammed thanked the Senate President and the Senate for their persisztent support and assistance on the NCFRMI Act 2020 and assured them of his continuous hard work and efforts in moving the commission forward.

Senator Mohammed also highlighted the commission’s efforts of providing long-term and sustainable solutions of the persons of concern by settling, rehabilitating and reintegrating them fully into the communities through the prioritisation of the Resettlement City Development Project, which is the 2020 focal project of the commission.

“The Resettlement City Development Project aims to settle 2,000 POCs this year and many more through collaborations with various donors within the country and well-meaning Nigerians. Each resettlement town will include educational learning centres, religious centres, health facilities as well as security. Each city will also have easy access to water, solar electricity and be attached to social services that support their reintegration”, he further explained.

Also at the meeting was Senate Leader, Senator Yahaya Abdullahi and the Senate Chief Whip, Senator Orji Kalu.

