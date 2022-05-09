Senate president picks APC presidential forms, promises stability across Nigeria

By Naomi Sharang/Kingsley Okoye

The President of the Senate, Dr Ahmad Lawan has joined the race for the 2023 Presidency on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Lawan made the formal declaration on Monday in Abuja when a group of concerned Nigerians,

‘National Stability Project’ presented the Expression of Interest and Nomination forms to him.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the group was led by

Chief Sam Nkire, member, National Caucus/Pioneer Caucus Leader, Abia APC.

While receiving the form, Lawan said “Today is a special day and this moment is a very memorable and very historic moment.

“Over the last seven years, we have been participants in the administration of our country at the national level.

“The APC led administration, our President, Muhammadu Buhari will be completing his tenure on May 29, 2023. I want to pay special tribute to what the President and the APC administration have done so far, in developing our country.

“I have listened to various calls from all parts of our dear country, Nigeria for me to show interest to run for the Office of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“I took my time to pray to Almighty God to guide me; I took my time to consult very widely, to consult Nigerians from all parts of the country.

“This is to ensure that I get the understanding of the citizens of this country on whose behalf, we will by the grace of God, win the election and run the administration.”

He said that Nigeria needed to be taken to the next level saying: “We know what we have achieved as an administration and as a political party.

“And we know where we are supposed to take this level to eventually.

“I want to commit myself to this call and to this movement of Nigerians from all walks of life; rich, poor, North, South, East and West.

“This is not my journey, this is our journey. This is our journey because every hand must be on deck for us to achieve exactly, what we need to achieve.

“I’m joining late. The field is already full of other aspirants. I want to assure Nigerians that the APC is a very beautiful bride that is why we have many aspirants.”

The senate president further said he would play the game by the rules, adding that he won’t circumvent any rule.

“I will go door to door to ensure that I get the vote when the national convention to elect the presidential candidate of our party will hold.

“I place my trust fully, totally and completely with the Almighty God. That God will bless this journey.

“I also appeal to all Nigerians that we are seriously committed to taking Nigeria to the next level from where it will be on May 29, 2023.”

Earlier, Nkire said that Nigerians needed a stabilising personality as the senate president.

“Nigerians looked round and said Lawan is the man for the presidency. We have seen your service to the country; how you have conducted the affairs of the senate, the economy and security.”(NAN)

