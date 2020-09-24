Senate President mourns victims of Lokoja fuel tanker explosion

Senate President Ahmad Lawan has condoled with the families of victims of the Sept. 23, fuel tanker explosion on the federal highway in Lokoja.

Lawan, in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media, Ola Awoniyi, on Thursday expresses grief over the gruesome accident in which more than a score of people, including school children, reportedly lost their lives and property destroyed.

“It is sad and totally unacceptable that such tragedy keeps recurring on our roads in spite of ample road safety regulations and enforcement personnel.