Senate President mourns Tony Momoh

The President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, sats he shares the grief of the family, friends and politial associates of a former Minister of Information, Prince Tony Momoh, over his death on Monday.

Lawan in a statement signed by his spokesman, Ola Awoniyi commisserated with the government and people of Edo State and the All Progressives Congress(APC), where he was a highly respected leader, on the loss.

“Prince Tony Momoh as a journalist made indelible contributions to the development of the noble profession in Nigeria.

“As Minister of Information, Prince Momoh, through his ‘Letter to my countrymen’ series, professionally and effectively disseminated and managed public information in a manner that was unique to him.

“As chairman of the Congress for Progressive Change (CPC), he helped nurture the party to a very strong showing at the polls within months of its formation.

Prince Momoh was also a key facilitator of the emergence of the APC in 2014.

“The APC will miss this principled political leader particularly in this period that the party is repositioning as a grassroots-based political party and for improved performance of its leadership of our great country,” Lawan says.

The Senate President prayed for divine comfort for his loved ones and the fortitude to bear his loss.

Lawan also prayed for sweet repose of his gentle soul.