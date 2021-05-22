The President of the Senate, Dr Ahmad Lawan, has described the death of the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. General Ibrahim Attahiru, and others who died in an air crash as one too many.



Lawan said this in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media, Mr Ola Awoniyi in Abuja on Saturday.



“I extend my heartfelt condolences to the Chief of Defence Staff and the entire members of the Armed Forces of Nigeria over this tragedy.

“This incident is saddening, coming at a time there is a fresh momentum in the nation’s war against insurgency, banditry and other violent crimes.

“The Chief of Army Staff and the other officers gave their lives for the security and unity of Nigeria and will be remembered as heroes in the history of the country.



“I commiserate with the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Muhammadu Buhari and the families of the deceased over the tragic incident and wish the departed souls eternal peace,”Lawan said. (NAN)

