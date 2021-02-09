The President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, has expressed shock and sadness over the death of Rep. Ossy Chinedu Prestige.

Lawan, via a statement issued on Tuesday in Abuja by Mr Ola Awoniyi, his Special Adviser (Media), said the lawmaker would be greatly missed.

Prestige, elected on the platform of APGA, until his death, represented Aba North/Aba South Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives.

He was first elected in 2015 and re-elected in 2019.