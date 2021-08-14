Senate President mourns Ahmed Joda, foremost Nigerian administrator

The President the Senate, Dr Lawan, has commiserated with the family Alhaji , a foremost Nigerian administrator who died on Aug 13, at the age 91.

Lawan, in a statement by Mr Ola Awoniyi, his Special Adviser on Media, in Abuja, on Saturday condoled with the Government and entire people Adamawa State over the demise   ‘a great indigene the state and accomplished citizen of Nigeria’.

“Alhaji  Joda was an administrator par excellence, who, all through his long and fulfilled life, served our dear country, Nigeria with distinction.

“His contributions to public administration will remain indelible in the history of the Nigerian public service and bureaucracy.

of the last remarkable services of Alhaji Joda was his contribution to the -off, in 2015, of the President Muhammadu Buhari- led All Progressives Congress (APC) administration, as the Chairman of the Transition Committee ushered in the administration.

“While we will miss his wealth of , we can never forget his meritorious service to our dear country,” Lawan said.

He prayed Allah accepts his soul into Aljannat Fidaus and grant his family the fortitude to bear the immense loss. ()

