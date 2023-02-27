Senate President Lawan wins Yobe North Senatorial District election

By Nabilu Balarabe

Sen. Ahmed Lawan of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has won the Yobe North Senatorial District election in Yobe.

Declaring the results in Gashua on Monday, the Returning Officer, Prof. Omolala Aduoju of Federal University, Gashua, said Lawan scored 91,318 votes.

”Having satisfied the requirements of the law and scored the highest votes, Alhaji Ahmed Lawan of the SPC is hereby declared the winner and returned elected,” she said.

She said Lawan’s closest opponent, Sheriff Abdullahi, of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) came second with 22,849, while the New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP) candidate, Alhaji Garba Umar, scored 7,210 votes.

Aduoju said Action Democratic Party (ADP) scored three votes even though the party did not field a candidate in the election.

”The total votes cast in the election is 126,677 out of which 122,136 were valid and 4,541 votes were rejected,” she said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the district comprises of Machina, Nguru, Bade, Karasuwa, Jakusko and Yusufari local government areas.(NAN)