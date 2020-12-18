Senate President lauds release of kidnapped school boys

President of the Senate Ahmad Lawan, has expressed delight over release of kidnapped students of Government Science Secondary School (GSSS), Kankara in Katsina State.

Lawan said this in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media, Mr Ola Awoniyi in Abuja on Friday.

He congratulated the parents over the safe return of their children.

“The past few days have been harrowing for the parents of the students, their teachers and all of us as a nation.

“The nightmare sadly reminds us of our country’s continued vulnerability to heartless crimes such as the kidnap of hundreds of schoolgirls in Chibok in 2014 and the Dapchi incident of 2018.