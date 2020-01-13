Senate President is Consensus Builder, says Uba Sani

The Chairman Senate Committee on Banking, Insurance and other Financial Institutions, Senator Uba Sani has described Senate President Ahmad Lawan as a patriot and consunsus builder.

This was contained in a special birthday message issued to newsmen at the weekend by the Senator who represents Kaduna Central at the National Assembly.

“Let me join Nigerians and lovers of democracy across the globe in rejoicing with our dear Senate President, His Excellency Ahmad Lawan on the occasion of his 61st birthday anniversary” said.

He described the Senate President as a rare breed; a gift to Nigeria and humanity. An intellectual of high repute and parliamentarian of note”.

Senator Uba noted that the Senate President has, through “his masterly handling of proceedings and effective use of his consensus building skills restored the position of the Senate as an effective platform for socio -economic and political reengineering.”

He also stressed that the pace of development was being quickened in Nigeria “due to the strategic support the Senate, nay the National Assembly is now giving to the Executive.

“We owe His Excellency a debt of gratitude for his excellent leadership. He has remained a father figure in the Senate. It is a credit to his inclusive leadership that the Senate remains one big family.”

He then prayed that “the Almighty God continues to guide, protect and strengthen our dear Leader as he rededicates himself to the service of Nigeria and humanity.”