Senate President inaugurates multi-billion naira projects in FCT

By Naomi Sharang’

The President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, on Friday, inaugurated multi-billion Naira projects in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the projects, located in Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC) and Bwari Area Council, was facilitated by the Senate Minority Leader, Mr. Philip Aduda (PDP-FCT).

The projects include the Nyanya Township Road, Global Suite/Sabon Gari Road, Bwari, Bwari Town Hall and Karu Town Hall.

Lawan, who was represented by Senate Deputy Minority Whip, Danjuma Laah (PDP-Kaduna), said that Aduda indeed represents the entire upper chamber with the level of projects he has executed in the FCT.

He said, “Aduda was a good representative; therefore the constituents should reciprocate the gesture by returning him back to the Senate in order to continue with his projects-driven representation.

“As clearly seen by the projects facilitated in various communities across the six area councils, I urge the constituents to reward Aduda by returning him to the Senate for continuation of responsive representation.

“Your constituents have said it loud and clear that they want you back into the Senate, and the projects facilitated and executed for them have spoken for you,” he said.

Earlier, Mr. Olusade Adesola, Permanent Secretary, Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), said that the projects had transformed the FCT.

Adesola was represented at the event by Director, Human Resource Management, FCTA, Muhammad Bashir.

Adesola said: “The projects bear witness to the lawmaker’s effort in the FCT. It will surely impact the lives of residents.”

He further said that the roads would enhance mobility and stimulate economic growth in the FCT.

Also, Rep. Micah Jiba (PDP-FCT), assured Aduda of the continued support of the residents.

Similarly, the Executive Chairman, Abuja Municipal Area Council AMAC, Zaka Maikalangu, commended the lawmaker’s effort at alleviating the hardship that the people were experiencing in those communities.

On his part, Aduda said that he facilitated the projects as a way of giving back to FCT residents for the confidence reposed in him as one out of the 469 federal lawmakers from 2003 until date.

He said projects like roads, boreholes, street lights, bridges, health care centres and classroom construction were for development of the beneficial communities.

Aduda, however, said that multipurpose town halls, like the ones in Karu and Bwari Towns, are for revenue generation by the beneficial Area Councils. (NAN)