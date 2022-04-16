Senate President inaugurates Kalu’s constituency projects

By Leonard Okachie

The President of the Senate, Sen. Ahmad Lawan, Friday inaugurated some constituency projects attracted to Abia North Senatorial District by the Senate Chief Whip, Sen. Orji Kalu.



The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the projects were mainly intra and inter-community roads built in Bende and Isuikwuato Local Government Areas (LGAs) of the state.



The list included the two-kilometer Nvurunvu-Umuamara Road and two-kilometer Amaibo Road in Isuikwuato LGA.



The rest were the four-kilometer Ugwu Rubber Road, Amokwe Item and two-kilometer Agbor-Amorji-Lodu Road both in Bende LGA.



In separate speeches at the event, Lawan underscored the strategic importance of access roads to the development of the nation’s rural communities.



He said that roads facilitate the transportation of agricultural produce from the hinterlands to urban centres.



“The roads are meant to open up the rural communities. Our country cannot develop, if the rural roads are not built to enable our farmers to move their harvests to the cities,” he said.



The senate president applauded Kalu for attracting the projects to his constituency and described his efforts as a demonstration of love for his people.



“The projects have practically proved to the communities what the All Progressives Congress (APC) government can do.



“It shows that, in spite of our political leanings, the interest of our people and communities is uppermost in our minds,” he said.



He, therefore, urged the constituents to endeavour to reciprocrate Kalu’s efforts and selfless service at the appropriate time, in order to enable him to do more.



He also spoke glowingly about Kalu, describing him as one of the best and brightest lawmakers in the Senate.



In separate remarks, Kalu said that some of the asphalted roads were about the first of their kind in the history of some of the communities.



He described the projects as a fulfilment of his 2019 campaign promise to the benefitting communities.



He charged the jubilant communities to sustain their support for APC, assuring them that plans were underway to extend some of the roads beyond two-kilometers.



He said that aside from roads, he had attracted water and several school renovation projects from the Federal Government.



At Alayi, Kalu promised to provide them with electricity and water, having built a four-kilometer road in the area.



Two President-Generals, Chief Ralph Ugara and Chief Emeka Eze of Nvurunvu Autonomous Community and Item Development Union, respectively, expressed profound gratitude to him for bringing development to their door steps.



NAN reports that the senate president was conferred with the chieftaincy title of “Ezi enyi 1 of Alayi” (the best friend to Alayi Community) by the traditional rulers of the area.



He was also conferred with the title of “Nwanne dinamba” (a brother in diaspora) by the Item Okpi Traditional Rulers Council.



He was accompanied on the trip by the former governor of the state, Sen. Theodore Orji, Sen. Frank Ibezim, representing Imo North, and APC chieftains in the LGAs. (NAN)

