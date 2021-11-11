Senate President hails South-East ingenuity, promises enabling environment to improve creativity

Senate President, Ahmed Lawan, has promised that the National Assembly would support efforts to ensure enabling environment geared towards promoting creativity in the country.

Lawan spoke on Wednesday in Abuja, when he declared open the 8th Edition of Made-in-Aba Trade Fair, with the theme “Harnessing Business Opportunities Beyond Covid-19 Drawbacks.’’

Represented by Sen. Tokunbo Abiru, Chairman Senate Committee on Industry, Lawan noted that indigenous manufacturing remained the foundation for industrial revolution critical in boosting the country’s economy.

According to him, this is essential considering the role it plays in boosting export and foreign reserves and in creating employment.

The senate president stressed that the exhibition was a splendid avenue to showcase the ingenuity of the people of the South-East, noting that more could be achieved with the right incentives.

He said: “Aside from government’s interventions, one incentive we can be concerned about is the right environment for creativity which has led to the productions we are viewing today.

“I am therefore very confident that we can do more if we cooperate with government beside networking and collaborating with each other,’’ Lawan said.

Earlier Dr Dikko Radda, Director General, Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency (SMEDAN) expressed the agency’s commitment to continue to support the growth of MSMEs.

“There is no better time than now for the indigenes of Abia to leverage on government intervention programmes to enhance their products and services, especially in the areas where they have comparative and competitive advantage.

While urging the Abuja community to take full advantage of the fair, Radda reminded the exhibitors that numerous advantages were to be derived in participating in the event.

“These include attraction of new customers to your business, building company brand name and promotion of market linkages.

“It also creates public awareness about potential of our indigenous MSMEs,’’ he added.

The sponsor of the event, Sen. Enyinnaya Abaribe, representing Abia-South Senatorial District said that the 2021 Made-in-Aba Trade Fair is on from Nov. 8 to Nov. 13, with over 90 exhibitors.

Abaribe re-emphasised that made-in-Aba products were of better standard and could compete with those produced abroad.

The Senate Chief Whip, Sen. Orji Kalu, urged the Federal Government to ensure that the right infrastructure was in place to promote the activities of local manufacturers.

While calling for the sustenance of the annual event, Kalu commended SMEDAN and Abaribe for supporting the growth of SMEs in Nigeria.

“Made in Aba can solve a lot of problems; you can make anything in Aba. We are only asking that the Federal Government should give us light to boost productivity.

“We can manufacture cars in Aba and Aba can make anything that is made in China but we need only one thing, light and nothing else and you will see the wonders of Aba,’’ Kalu said.

One of the exhibitors, Mr Christian Precious, CEO Rozy Couture, said that the trade fair had provided him the exposure and opportunity to build a brand name.

While commending the facilitator of the trade fair, Precious said that he would explore the opportunity provided by the event to establish market linkages.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that some items displayed by the exhibitors are bags, shoes, belts, clothings, beauty accessories, solar systems, among others. (NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

Tweet



Like this: Like Loading...