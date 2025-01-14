Senate President hails Armed Forces on nation building sacrifices

The President of the Senate, Mr Godswill Akpabio, says the sacrifices of members of the Armed Forces of Nigeria are the foundation upon which citizens stand tall.

By Sumaila Ogbaje

Akpabio said this at the Armed Forces Celebration and Remembrance Day 2025 Lecture and Art Exhibition, organised by the Defence Headquarters on Tuesday in Abuja.

His speech entitled: “Building a Synergy for Development”, was presented on his behalf by the Chairman, Senate Committee on Navy, Sen. Gbenga Daniel.

Akpabio said that every inch of progress recorded had been rewarded with the courage, sweat and too often, the blood of the men and women of the armed forces.

He also hailed families of the servicemen and women, describing them as unsung heroes.

“Your sacrifices are the foundation upon which our citizens stand tall.

“Nigerians owe you a debt that can never be fully repaid, ” he said.

He said the gathering was not merely to observe a tradition but to honour a legacy that was forged on courage, sacrifice and unyielding devotion to the nation.

“Today, we do not only remember our heroes, we celebrate their resolve, resilience and remarkable contributions to the development and security of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“Great nations are built from the strength of their institutions and unity of their people, ” the senate president said.

According to him, the Nigerian armed forces are truly exceptional but they cannot succeed in isolation.

“These challenges we face, insurgency, banditry and the pursuit of sustainable development require a unified response.

“We must commit to a partnership grounded in trust, mutual respect and the shared vision for a better Nigeria,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the 2025 lecture entitled, “Armed Forces Celebration and National Development” was delivered by the immediate past Chief of Defence Staff, retired Gen. Lucky Irabor.

Irabor urged enhanced civil-military relations to avoid the military being seen as anti-people as well as welfare and wellbeing of its veterans.

He said the sense of duty and patriotic disposition of the veterans could serve useful purposes in different sectors of the Nigerian economy.

He said the veterans could serve as part of the early warning systems in various parts of the country, where they are domiciled.

“They can also assist in security policy development at community levels and also serve as part of local law enforcement or civil defence and emergency services, ” he said.

The event also featured exhibition of some selected artworks from the Nigerian Army Museum and some Nigerian artists, anchored by Prof. Jerry Buhari of the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria. (NAN)