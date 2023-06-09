Senate President: Group drums support for Kalu

By Leonard Okachie

The Alliance for Concerned Northern and Southern Citizens for Nigerian Unity is drumming support for the emergence of the Senate Chief Whip, Orji Kalu, as the President of the 10th Senate.

The group said at a news briefing in Umuahia on Friday that Kalu possessed demonstrable qualities to lead the upper legislative chamber.

The group’s Secretary, Adamu Samaila, said it had implicit confidence in Kalu and described him as “a square peg in a square hole”.

He called on well-meaning Nigerians to rally support for the former Abia governor to clinch the exalted position.

According to him, Kalu’s election will ensure equity, inclusiveness, justice, fairness, good governance and the unity of the country.

Samaila said that the group had profiled other aspirants and settled for the right personality.

He further described Kalu as a detribalised Nigerian with the charisma for the plum job.

He said: “The group is laying emphasis that the country’s Federal Character principle be given priority by this present administration.

“We ask that the administration of President Bola Tinubu and the 10th National Assembly, in the spirit of fairness, equity, inclusiveness and justice, concede the position of the Senate President to the South-East.

“We are appealing to all the political stakeholders in the country to work for power balance.”

Samaila said that the group’s mandate is to achieve sustainable peace, justice and equity among all the regions. (NAN)