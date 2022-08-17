By Kingsley Okoye

President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, has felicitated former Military President, Ibrahim Babangida on his 81st birthday.

Lawan in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja by Mr Ola Awoniyi, his Special on Media congratulated the elder statesman for marking the day in good health and peace of mind.

“I felicitate our elder statesman, former President Ibrahim Babangida, as I join members of his family, friends and associates in rejoicing with him on the auspicious occasion.

“We thank the Almighty Allah for keeping him in good health after his great accomplishments in the service of our beloved country, Nigeria.

“I pray Allah to grant him many more of this day so that our nation may continue to draw from his wealth of knowledge, wisdom and experience,” Lawan said.

The Senate President wished the retired General a happy birthday and many happy return of the day.(NAN

